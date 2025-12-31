Domestic cricket structure delivers growth: Niazi

Pakistan’s domestic cricket structure continued to strengthen in 2025 with a clear focus on youth development and performance-based progression, Director Domestic Cricket Operations Abdullah Khurram Niazi said while reviewing the year.

Reflecting on key initiatives, Abdullah Khurram Niazi mentioned that 2025 marked a landmark year for youth cricket.

“For the first time, school cricket was introduced across Pakistan and played on different tiers,” he said, explaining that the pathway now connects school cricket at U15 to U17 levels to U19, first-class cricket, Pakistan Shaheens and ultimately the national team.

“Our entire pyramid is connected with purpose and clarity.”

National-level tournaments for age-group were complemented by training camps, while senior cricket saw active club competitions, successful inter-district events, Hanif Mohammad Trophy, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and departmental tournaments, with over 28 departments participating at Grade-II level.

Director Domestic said the shift to a performance-based system, aligned with Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi’s vision, delivered encouraging results.

“We have moved away from a culture-based system towards performance and the response has been very positive.”

He also termed live-streaming and broadcast of domestic competitions a breakthrough.

“For the first time, key domestic tournaments were live-streamed, allowing stakeholders to closely monitor player quality.”

Looking ahead, he revealed plans to establish 16 regional academies, alongside strict fitness benchmarks across age-group, regional and departmental cricket.

“Only players who meet minimum fitness standards are allowed to compete,” he said.

Niazi emphasised the PCB’s holistic approach through the National Cricket Academy and high-performance centres, benefiting players, officials and support staff.

“Domestic cricket is improving with every season, with one clear goal to take Pakistan cricket to the top.”