Domestic help found involved in murder of cop’s mother-in-law

LARKANA: Police on Friday claimed to have solved a murder case of the mother-in-law of a cop at his house inside Larkana police headquarters and nabbed three people including a female domestic worker, ARY NEWS reported.

SSP Larkana while detailing the entire episode said that the murder was committed after the mother-in-law of a cop tried to resist the bid.

Three suspects have been arrested including a domestic worker named Gulshad, her husband and their other accomplice, he said adding that Gulshad was behind the entire scheme which saw robbery of 10 tola Gold and the cash amount.

The suspects have been shifted for further interrogation and a challan will be filed before the court to proceed with the case, the SSP said.

In a somewhat similar incident showing the involvement of domestic helpers in the murder cases, a domestic servant threw two minor sons of the house owner into the canal after being scolded in Faisalabad.

The house servant, after being scolded by his employer, took his seven-year-old son outside the house and threw him into a canal. The minor boy drowned in the canal.

Police said that after killing the minor boy, the domestic worker came back in the house and took the employer’s other son to the canal and threw him into the water. Fortunately, passersby and the shopkeepers rescued the boy.

Acting on the report of the house owner, the police launched investigations and apprehended the house servant. During the initial interrogation, he confessed to his crimes, said the police.

