Domestic violence emerging as ‘silent pandemic’ in Pakistan: report

ISLAMABAD: A study report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has pointed out that domestic violence is emerging as a “silent pandemic” in Pakistan, posing a serious challenge to society and the state, ARY News reported.

The study report titled “Gendered Impacts of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Central and West Asia” highlighted the concerning surge of domestic violence in Pakistan during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing a substantial increase in threats and physical assaults among spouses.

The report quoted a recent survey carried out in Punjab and Sindh, indicating an increase in incidence of threats of physical violence (40 per cent) and physical assault from spouses (46pc).

Additionally, the report revealed distressing statistics where a significant portion of surveyed women were aware of individuals within their communities facing physical harm from their husbands (14%), experiencing physical assaults (19%), and incidents where children were subjected to parental abuse (27%).

The study aims to shed light on the extent of the impact of the pandemic, highlighting initiatives and outcomes from policy and public investments, particularly ADB projects in nine of the ten countries in Central and West Asia (CWA): Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. It stressed the lack of gender-disaggregated data in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the region.

According to the report, development partners in Pakistan also stressed that the rate of violence against women and girls (VAWG) increased significantly due to loss of livelihoods and restrictions, highlighting the importance of a change of narrative in the country.

It stressed the need for inclusive policies in agriculture-focused employment sectors for women, particularly in countries like Pakistan, Kyrgyz Republic, and Tajikistan. Policies related to land, agriculture extension services, and technology should be designed and implemented in gender-responsive ways, the ADB report stated.

The study report emphasised to develop social protection programmes that support unpaid caregivers and that avoid penalising women for this role.

The ADB report cited example of BISP in Pakistan and the programmes that are being implemented under its umbrella could benefit from a reflection on the opportunity of unconditional cash transfer systems that weaken gender stereotypes and that avoid creating additional care-related burdens for women.