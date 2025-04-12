Dominican Republic issues official report on collapse that killed 221

The Dominican government released a report on Friday on the deadly roof collapse at a packed nightclub earlier this week that left at least 221 people dead.

The report did not clarify the causes of the tragedy, while a team of national and international experts is expected to continue investigating the structural failure.

The collapse occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday at the Jet Set nightclub during a crowded concert by merengue singer Rubby Perez, who was among those killed.

More than 4,500 emergency workers were deployed to the scene, working for nearly 59 hours after the tragedy to search for survivors, recover bodies and assist families.

A total of 189 people were rescued from the rubble, while 17 people still remain hospitalized, the national health service said.

The Emergency Operations Center (COE) said the venue was at full capacity, though the exact number of attendees and the cause of the collapse remain under investigation.

Local media and ticketing sites indicate the club could accommodate between 700 and 1,000 people.

As families continue to mourn their loved ones, the National Institute of Forensic Pathology is still working to identify the victims and return remains to relatives.

“This is the hardest task I’ve had in my 20 years of leading the COE,” said Emergency Operations Center chief Juan Manuel Mendez on Thursday.

President Luis Abinader is scheduled to attend a memorial mass at the Polideportivo De Haina sports center this Sunday, the last day of the national mourning period.