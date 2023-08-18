Farhan Akhtar speaks about female lead of ‘Don 3’ amid Kiara Advani casting rumours

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar opened up about the female lead opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’, amid the rumours of Kiara Advani’s casting.

Amidst the reports of Bollywood A-lister Kiara Advani being the latest ‘junglee billi’ in the new ‘Don’ film, director Farhan Akhtar has spoken for the first time about the leading lady of the title, since the makers introduced Ranveer Singh in the iconic titular role earlier this month.

In a recent conversation with a foreign tabloid, Akhtar was asked to reveal the actor who would essay Roma Bhagat with Singh, to which he asserted that the casting is still in process and they will disclose the name at the right time.

He said, “Well it’s all work in progress. I don’t wanna get ahead of myself and say something that I may have to take back for any other reason but as and when it happens, you’ll know.”

“We just made an announcement because I do believe that it’s nice for Ranveer to have this moment where he just lets the world know that he is playing Don,” he added.

Moreover, Akhtar confirmed that the film, set for the 2025 release, will go on the floors in January same year. He will helm the direction of it as the first two movies of the franchise, while the joint production banner of Ritesh Sidhwani and Akhtar, Excel Entertainment bankrolls ‘Don 3’.

