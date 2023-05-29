Neither Shahrukh, nor Ranveer: Farhan Akhtar to take the lead himself in ‘Don 3’?

After the constant back and forth with Shahrukh Khan and Ranveer Singh, did director Farhan Akhtar takes the cake himself for ‘Don 3’?

While the anticipation for the much-awaited next ‘Don’ film is building for years at this point, the frequent developments on the project in recent times reignited the fans’ interest in the action franchise.

It was not too long ago that producer Ritesh Sidhwani confirmed that the film is indeed happening anytime soon and Akhtar is working on the script. Following this it was reported that Shahrukh Khan, who was part of the first two films of the ‘Don’ reboot, bowed out of the project citing the gimmicky idea of the universe as the reason, and another Excel entertainment favourite, Ranveer Singh was brought in to replace him.

However, the latest buzz by well-placed industry sources suggests that neither of the aforementioned stars will essay the lead role and writer-director of the action flick, Farhan Akhtar will also star in the film to play the iconic character.

The insider claims that despite Singh’s favourite status with the filmmakers’ duo, he will not be cast in the titular role, which Akhtar is convinced to play himself.

The ‘Don’ franchise

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment got the rights to remake the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1978 title ‘Don’.

‘Don 3’ is in scripting stage: Producer

They rebooted the franchise in 2006 with the first movie titled ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again’ starring Shahrukh Khan in the titular role, while the second film, ‘Don: The King is Back’ came out in 2011.

Both the movies were helmed by Akhtar and their banner bankrolled the blockbuster projects.