Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon or Deepika Padukone: Who will be the leading lady opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Don 3’?

Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani or Kriti Sanon? Which Bollywood diva do you think will bag the coveted role in the hotly-anticipated ‘Don 3’?

Since the announcement of the title and Bollywood hunk Ranveer Singh being the newest Don in the franchise, the rumour mills were abuzz that makers are in talks with actor Kiara Advani to lead the film opposite him. The speculations were further fuelled by the latest visit of the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor to Excel Entertainment’s (of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani) Office.

The name was soon replaced by yet another A-lister Kriti Sanon, after she visited the happening Excel Entertainment venue as well. Reports suggested that the ‘Mimi’ star was approached by the makers of ‘Don 3’ for a fresh role, other than the OG ‘junglee billi’ Roma Bhagat.

All buzz aside, now the latest developments reported by Indian entertainment outlets tell that neither Advani nor Sanon, it is Singh’s real-life partner Deepika Padukone who is expected to reunite with him on screen for ‘Don 3’.

Citing a source close to the production, a tabloid exclusively reported, “They [makers] want a top-notch actress with Ranveer. Plus, the female lead in Don 3 has a lot of intricate stunts to perform. Deepika, with her athletic personality, fits the bill.”

“The only problem is, Deepika and Ranveer together have done three films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali,” the insider divulged further, adding that makers are keen on a fresh pairing.

The film set for 2025 release, is planned to go on the floors in January the same year. The action thriller will be directed by Akhtar as the first two movies of the franchise.

Don 3: OG Roma aka Zeenat Aman reacts to Ranveer Singh’s casting