‘Don 3’ starring Shahrukh Khan is in scripting stage: Producer

The third film of the Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Don’ franchise is in its scripting stage, confirmed the producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

In the latest interview with an Indian news agency, film producer Sidhwani teased that the highly-anticipated ‘Don 3’ is currently being penned by his partner, and Bollywood actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, however, he is not aware of the plot details.

Speaking about the film, he said, “Till my partner [Farhan Akhtar] finishes writing it, we won’t do anything. Right now, he is in the phase of completing the script…”

“Even all of us are eagerly waiting to see Don.”