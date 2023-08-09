‘Don 3’ teaser: Ranveer Singh steps into the shoes of Shahrukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan

The teaser of the hotly-anticipated third film in the action franchise, ‘Don 3’ starring Ranveer Singh is finally released.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The makers of ‘Don 3’ enthralled eager fans of the title with a two-minute-long teaser on Wednesday morning, with Ranveer Singh replacing mega-star Shahrukh Khan in the iconic titular role.

The suave yet wicked Singh as ‘Don’ is the latest target of ‘11 mulkon ki police‘ in the new teaser, beginning with him in a leather jacket and boots-clad avatar, sitting in a high-rise building with his back to the camera, before he turned towards the camera and introduced himself as the new Don after lighting his cigarette.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Sharing the teaser of the film, the Excel Entertainment of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani simply wrote, “A New Era Begins. #Don3,” along with the credits. Along with the producers and Singh, veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar and director couple Pushkar–Gayatri was also tagged in the post, however, the film will be directed by Farhan himself, as the previous two titles in the franchise reboot.

It is pertinent to mention that the first look of ‘Don 3’ was released yesterday by the makers, followed by a note that confirmed the exit of Shahrukh Khan from the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The brief graphic-created clip with the text ‘A new era begins’ was posted without any captions, before the detailed statement followed. “The time has now come to take the legacy of Don forward and joining us in this new interpretation will be an actor whose talent and versatility I have long admired. We hope that you will show him the love you have so graciously and generously shown to Mr Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” the note confirmed.

The ‘Don’ franchise

Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment got the rights to remake the Amitabh Bachchan starrer 1978 title ‘Don’.

They rebooted the franchise in 2006 with the first movie titled ‘Don: The Chase Begins Again’ starring Shahrukh Khan in the titular role, while the second film, ‘Don: The King is Back’ came out in 2011.

Both the movies were helmed by Akhtar and their banner bankrolled the blockbuster projects.

Shah Rukh Khan fans irate after superstar replaced for ‘Don 3’