Don Bradman’s ‘baggy green’ sold for whopping Rs86.15 million

Legendary Australian cricketer Don Bradman’s Test cap, widely known as ‘baggy green,’ fetched a whopping Rs86.15 million at an auction.

The cap Don Bradman wore during the 1947-48 home Test series against India in which he scored his 100th first-class century was sold for 479,700 Australian dollars at the auction in Sydney, according to Australian media outlets.

The ‘baggy green’ was originally bought for 390,000 Australian dollars, however, the addition of a buyer’s premium fee took its price to 479,700 Australian dollars.

The Australian legend’s Test cap received the whopping bid despite its damaged condition.

According to the auction house Bonham, the cap’s external has been “sun faded and worn” with “some insect damage” and “some loss to [the] edge of [the] peak.”

Don Bradman is considered cricket’s greatest-ever batter, averaging 99.4 in his Test career.

The legendary Australian cricketer, who passed away in 2001 at the age of 92, played his last series against India at home.

During the series, he amassed 715 runs in six innings at a mind-blowing average of 178.75, with three tons and a double-hundred as Australia won the series 4-0.

The Test series was also India’s first international cricket tour as an independent country.

Don Bradman handed the ‘baggy green’ to the Indian team tour manager at the time, Pankaj Gupta following the conclusion of the series. Gupta then passed it on to India’s wicketkeeper PK Sen.

Since 2010, Don Bradman’s Test cap was on loan to the Bradman Museum in the Australian cricketer’s hometown of Bowral.

It was purchased by the current owner in 2003, as per the auction house Bonhams.