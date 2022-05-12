Donald Blome: New US envoy likely to arrive in Pakistan on May 23

New US ambassador Donald Blome is likely to arrive in Pakistan on May 23 after the completion of the tenure of US Chargé d’ Affairs Angele Aggeler, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Diplomatic sources said that new US envoy Donald Blome will arrive in Pakistan on May 23. Bloom had been appointed as the US envoy to Pakistan by President Joe Biden in October last year.

In September 2018, the United States (US) had appointed Paul Jones as the ambassador to Pakistan. After the completion of Jones’ tenure, Angele Aggeler had been appointed as the US Chargé d’ Affairs.

During former premier Imran Khan’s tenure, the US president did not appoint an ambassador to Pakistan. The appointment of the new ambassador was approved by the US Senate in March of this year.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated to further strengthen Pak-US relations. He was talking to US Chargé d’ Affaires Angele Aggeler, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad.

The foreign minister invited the US companies to invest in Pakistan. He thanked the United States for announcing 64 million covid vaccines for Pakistan.

He paid tribute to the outgoing Chargé d’ Affaires for her services in strengthening Pak-US relations.

