Donald Blome takes oath as US envoy to Pakistan

WASHINGTON: Donald Blome on Thursday took oath as new US envoy to Pakistan and is likely to reach Islamabad soon.

Donald Blome was appointed by the Biden administration after the completion of the tenure of US Chargé d’ Affairs Angele Aggeler.

The new US envoy lauded Pakistan’s response during an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and environmental change. Blome vowed to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Washington and Islamabad.

In September 2018, the United States (US) appointed Paul Jones as the ambassador to Pakistan. After the completion of Jones’ tenure, Angele Aggeler had been appointed as the US Chargé d’ Affairs.

During former premier Imran Khan’s tenure, the US president did not appoint an ambassador to Pakistan. The appointment of the new ambassador was approved by the US Senate in March of this year.

Read more: Joe Biden picks Donald Blome to be US ambassador to Pakistan

Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reiterated to further strengthen Pak-US relations. He was talking to US Chargé d’ Affaires Angele Aggeler, who paid a farewell call on him in Islamabad.

The foreign minister invited the US companies to invest in Pakistan. He thanked the United States for announcing 64 million covid vaccines for Pakistan.

He paid tribute to the outgoing Chargé d’ Affaires for her services in strengthening Pak-US relations.

Comments