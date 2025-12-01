Trump administration halts all asylum decisions

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joseph Edlow has confirmed that following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers in Washington, D.C., the Trump administration has temporarily suspended all decisions on asylum applications from every country.

Joseph Edlow said the suspension will remain in place “until we can ensure that every foreign national is fully and thoroughly vetted.”

The move came just hours after President Donald Trump announced that he would “permanently pause migration” from all so-called “Third World countries.”

One National Guard member was killed and another critically injured in Wednesday’s shooting. Authorities have blamed the attack on an Afghan-origin individual.

Initial measures focused specifically on Afghan nationals, but subsequent decisions have been far broader in scope.

According to CBS News, the Department of Homeland Security has instructed USCIS not to approve, deny, or close any asylum applications from any nationality.

Officers may continue processing cases, but no final decisions will be issued.

Tighter migration and visa policies

Trump has not clarified which countries will face the “migration pause,” but the decision is expected to face legal challenges and has drawn concern from several global organizations, including the United Nations.

In his second term, the administration has moved toward more stringent immigration actions—expanding mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, reducing annual refugee admissions, and ending automatic birthright citizenship for many children born in the US

Following Wednesday’s attack, the issuance of visas for Afghan nationals was temporarily halted. All Afghan immigration applications were then suspended pending review.

Green Cards under review

On Thursday, USCIS announced it would re-examine green cards issued to individuals from 19 countries who migrated to the US in previous years.

These countries include Afghanistan, Cuba, Haiti, Iran, Somalia, and Venezuela. No details have been provided on how the review will be conducted.

Trump announces end to federal benefits for non-citizens

President Trump also declared that all federal benefits and subsidies for non-citizens will be terminated.

He claimed asylum seekers are causing “social disruption” in the U.S. and vowed to deport “anyone who does not prove to be an asset to America.”

Trump further alleged that hundreds of thousands of Somali refugees have “completely changed” a great state like Minnesota.

“I will permanently stop migration from all Third World countries to restore the American system completely,” Trump said.

International reaction

The United Nations has urged the US to uphold global refugee conventions.

Jeremy McKinney, former president of the American Immigration Lawyers Association, told the BBC that Trump’s response amounts to “scapegoating refugees.”