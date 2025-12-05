Trump brokers historic Rwanda–Congo peace deal, ending 30-year hostility

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, President Donald Trump on Thursday brokered a historic agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, ending three decades of conflict between the neighboring nations.

The pact — formally named the Washington Accord — was signed at the Donald Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, where Rwandan President Paul Kagame and Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi declared that the long-running hostility between their countries had come to an end.

The signing followed high-level meetings at the White House, where Trump held separate and joint discussions with both leaders to finalize terms aimed at resolving tensions and building trust.

Under the agreement, Rwanda has committed to ending support for armed groups operating inside Congo, while both nations pledged to refrain from any military action against each other. The United States also announced plans to invest in mineral exploration and development projects across both countries — sectors seen as key to long-term regional stability.

“Today, the world has seen another major conflict resolved,” President Donald Trump said at the ceremony. “This agreement opens the door to peace, prosperity and opportunity for the people of Rwanda and Congo.”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame hailed the deal as historic, noting that previous international efforts failed to bridge the divide.

“For 30 years, no one was able to end this conflict. Many nations tried to mediate but did not succeed,” Kagame said. “President Donald Trump played a neutral and decisive role in helping us achieve peace. If this agreement fails, the responsibility will be ours — not his.”

Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi echoed that sentiment, saying the Washington Accord would bring lasting benefits to the entire Great Lakes region.

“We have signed this peace agreement for the future of our people,” Tshisekedi said. “I thank President Donald Trump and his administration for their support. This accord will lead to greater stability and prosperity throughout the region.”

Leaders and senior officials from several African nations attended the ceremony and congratulated both countries on what they called a landmark step toward lasting peace.