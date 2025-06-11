Trump denies allegations of funding California protests

LOS ANGELES: President Donald Trump has rejected accusations that protesters were paid by California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for California protests to provoke violence amid demonstrations in the city.

However, according to the critics, Donald Trump made similar claims in a speech at Fort Bragg just hours earlier.

While talking to the reporters on Tuesday evening, Donald Trump refused the accusation, saying, “No, I didn’t mention the governor and mayor. I said someone is paying them, I think.”

Regardless of this refusal, a Homeland Security social media post earlier in the day augmented Donald Trump’s earlier remarks, advising California politicians to “control their rampaging crowd” in California protests.

At the same time, protests across Los Angeles have been showing frustration over federal immigration policies.

Mexican flags have historically served as a symbol within pro-immigrant demonstrations, producing criticism from right-wing factions; however, many individuals of Mexican parentage in the United States observe them as symbols of cultural pride.

Earlier in the day, approximately 300 demonstrators gathered outside the Federal Building in North Los Angeles, under the watch of California National Guard members who were deployed at President Trump’s direction, despite opposition from state officials.

Read More: Musk regrets some of his Trump criticisms, says ‘went too far



The controversy surrounding Donald Trump’s declarations arises from sharp tensions between California officials and the federal government.

Reports indicate that 700 U.S. Marines have been stationed in Los Angeles to support the National Guard, an action Governor Newsom has referred to as a “deranged fantasy.”

Governor Newsom has pledged to initiate legal action against the Trump administration, claiming that the deployment infringes upon California’s sovereignty.

In contrast, Donald Trump maintains that federal intervention is essential to prevent the city from descending into chaos due to California protests.

What began as protests against federal immigration enforcement has evolved into a broader hostility between state and federal officials.

As tensions intensify, experts caution that Donald Trump’s confident federal measures could have significant long-term political consequences, possibly influencing the upcoming presidential elections.