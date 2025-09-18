Trump’s patience wears thin with Netanyahu: report

President Donald Trump has reportedly grown increasingly frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the two leaders diverge over the handling of the Gaza conflict, says a report posted in The Wall Street Journal.

According to report, Donald Trump believes Netanyahu is ‘undermining’ his efforts to secure a negotiated ceasefire by pursuing an extended military campaign aimed at forcing Hamas into surrender.

Trump’s frustration is said to have intensified last week when Israel carried out a strike in Qatar targeting Hamas negotiators, an action that jeopardised sensitive ceasefire talks. Although he expressed strong disapproval in private, Donald Trump has so far avoided direct public criticism of Netanyahu. Instead, he continues to underline his role in brokering the Abraham Accords and maintains a working relationship with the Israeli leader.

Benjamin Netanyahu, however, remains committed to pressing ahead with a major offensive in Gaza City. Trump’s Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, travelled to Israel this week but refrained from issuing any new public criticism, signalling Washington’s cautious approach.

Analysts suggest Trump’s reluctance to openly confront Netanyahu reflects both political calculations and personal ties, as the Israeli Prime Minister continues to enjoy firm backing from Republicans and conservative media in the United States.

Observers note that Netanyahu’s government has worked to maintain goodwill with Donald Trump, most recently by dedicating a seaside promenade in his name. Experts argue this flattery, combined with Netanyahu’s enduring influence in Republican circles, has contributed to Trump’s hesitation in escalating tensions with the Israeli leadership.

Despite this, Donald Trump’s strategic focus remains on Hamas. He has warned that the group faces intensifying violence unless it agrees to release hostages and disarm. Yet analysts point out that Netanyahu’s preference for battlefield gains runs counter to Trump’s desire for a diplomatic breakthrough that he could showcase on the global stage.

Former diplomats have suggested that while Donald Trump’s current frustration with Benjamin Netanyahu is genuine, it may prove temporary. They argue that Trump, who often values political victories and personal recognition, could ultimately claim credit for Israeli operations if they are deemed successful.

For now, Donald Trump finds himself caught between his ambition for a diplomatic resolution and Netanyahu’s determination to continue military action, highlighting a growing rift in one of the most high-profile political alliances of recent years.

