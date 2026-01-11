Trump Warns Cuba to Make Deal With U.S., Vows End to Oil and Financial Support

President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a stern warning to Cuba’s leadership to reach an agreement with the United States “before it is too late,” while declaring an end to what he described as Cuba’s long-standing reliance on Venezuelan oil and financial assistance.

In a statement posted on social media, Trump said Cuba had for years survived on large amounts of oil and money from Venezuela and, in return, provided security services to the country’s former leaders. He said that arrangement would no longer continue.

The president claimed that Cuban security personnel were killed in recent U.S. actions and said Venezuela no longer requires protection from what he described as criminal elements.

“Most of those Cubans are dead from last week’s U.S.A. attack, and Venezuela doesn’t need protection anymore from the thugs and extortionists who held them hostage for so many years,” Trump said.

Trump added that the United States would now provide protection to Venezuela, citing U.S. military power.

“Venezuela now has the United States of America, the most powerful military in the world, to protect them, and protect them we will,” he said.

Analysts say Trump’s remarks could have significant implications for both Venezuela’s political situation and Cuba’s economic future. A sustained cutoff of Venezuelan oil supplies and financial assistance could further weaken Cuba’s already fragile economy, which has long depended on support from Caracas.