Donald Trump mocks George, Amal Clooney amid citizenship award

Donald Trump has mocked George Clooney and his family on Truth Social after the actor and his family were granted French citizenship. The American-born Clooney, his British-Lebanese wife Amal, and their twins were officially awarded citizenship on New Year’s Eve.

Trump reacted to the news with a sarcastic jab, calling it “good news.”

“Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France, which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration, much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden,” Donald Trump stated in a statement.

Trump further criticised the 64-year-old actor’s politics; Clooney has long been an outspoken liberal who never shies away from political commentary. “Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few and totally mediocre movies,” Trump added. The former president concluded his statement with “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

These remarks follow recent comments by Clooney regarding his former friendship with Trump, whom he referred to as a “goofball.”

Earlier this month, George Clooney and British-Lebanese lawyer Amal Alamuddin Clooney have officially acquired French citizenship, marking a meaningful start for the couple.

The recent news was confirmed through a French government journal, which revealed that the couple, along with their 8-year-old twins Alexander and Ella, were granted citizenship. The family continues to prioritise a quieter, more private life away from Hollywood.

The decision reflected a shift the couple has openly spoken about in recent years, especially as they focus on raising their children away from the pressures of fame.

The Clooneys purchased a sprawling $8.3 million farm in southern France in 2021, and it has since become their primary family residence. For George, the move represented a return to a simpler lifestyle he values deeply.