Donald Trump’s Net Worth Doubles Before US Elections 2024

Former US President Donald Trump’s wealth has surged dramatically this month, rising from below $4 billion at the beginning of October to $8 billion as of Tuesday.

As per Forbes’ real-time billionaire tracker, he is currently ranked as the 357th richest individual globally. Donald Trump’s wealth increased as the stock prices of his social media company reached their highest point since June 5. The Trump Media & Technology Group saw its shares rise nearly 9% on Tuesday, closing at $51.51.

The rise in Trump Media’s stock price does not seem to reflect the company’s financial health; rather, it has been influenced by the likelihood of Mr. Trump winning the upcoming election, according to Forbes.

Interestingly, most opinion polls indicate that the Republican candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris are nearly tied in the seven battleground states that are likely to determine the election outcome, with major forecasts suggesting a highly competitive race.

As per a CNN poll, in Arizona, Ms. Harris enjoys 48% backing from likely voters, while Trump has 47%. In Nevada, Mr. Trump holds a slight edge with 48%, compared to Ms. Harris’s 47%. These close margins fall within the poll’s margin of error, suggesting neither candidate has a definitive lead in either state.

According to the latest presidential forecast from The Hill, Mr. Donald Trump has an advantage over Ms. Harris, garnering 54% support compared to her 46%. The former President leads narrowly in five out of six swing states—Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin—while Ms. Harris slightly leads in Michigan. However, the differences are still within the typical polling error ranges, as per The Hill’s report.

While national surveys can be helpful in gauging a candidate’s overall popularity, they are not the most reliable method for predicting electoral outcomes. Polls aim to broadly illustrate public sentiment toward a candidate or issue rather than serve as definitive predictors of election results.

At the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris and her spouse Doug Emhoff’s combined net worth is estimated at $8 million, according to Forbes figures released in May this year. “This is approximately 20 times the median net worth for Americans in their age group,” the report highlighted.

The publication noted that Ms. Harris has become “wealthier” since taking office as US vice president in 2021, when her net worth was pegged at $7 million. However, her potential ascendancy to the presidency has not significantly impacted her financial situation.