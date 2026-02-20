President Trump orders release of secret files on alien presence, UFO encounters

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to begin the process of identifying and releasing government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), citing what he described as “tremendous interest” from the public.

In a statement posted on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump said he would direct the Secretary of War and other relevant departments and agencies to initiate the review and potential declassification of records connected to these matters.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Trump wrote.

“GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The announcement has reignited global debate around long-standing claims and speculation involving extraterrestrial life and alleged encounters documented by military and intelligence agencies. For decades, reports of unexplained aerial sightings and classified government research have fueled public curiosity and conspiracy theories.

Trump’s statement adds to a growing number of acknowledgments by US officials that the government possesses data on unexplained aerial incidents. In recent years, the Pentagon has released limited footage and established formal mechanisms to study UAPs, though officials have stopped short of confirming extraterrestrial origins.

The issue also gained renewed attention after former President Barack Obama said in a recent that there are objects recorded by the U.S. military whose movements could not be easily explained with existing technology, underscoring the need for further investigation.

Following Trump’s announcement, analysts say any large-scale release of documents could have significant implications for public trust and scientific inquiry. Experts caution, however, that declassification processes are often lengthy and may result in partial disclosures due to national security considerations.

Still, Trump’s directive has heightened anticipation in the United States and abroad, with many awaiting potential revelations that could shed new light on one of humanity’s most enduring questions: whether intelligent life exists beyond Earth.