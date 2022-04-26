Donald Trump says ‘Meghan Markle will leave Harry for some other guy’

Donald Trump predicted to Piers Morgan that the Duchess of Sussex will soon leave her husband for a ‘better’ guy.

In an explosive sit down with journalist Piers Morgan for his new show ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’, former U.S. President Donald Trump dropped some fiery predictions regarding the British royals.

During the episode airing last night, Trump dubbed Harry as an ’embarrassment’ who is ‘being led around by his nose’ by Meghan. “Harry is whipped. Do you know the expression?” Trump asked the host Morgan who confirmed that he is familiar with the ‘phrase’.

“I won’t use the full expression but Harry is whipped like no other person I think I’ve seen,” Trump added.

“I’m not a fan of Meghan,” Trump bluntly stated. “And I wasn’t right from the beginning. I think poor Harry is being led around by his nose. And I think he’s an embarrassment. And I think she spoke badly of the royal family but in particular the Queen.”

Trump also believed that the couple should be stripped of their royal titles as the two have been away for quite some time now. “The only thing I disagree with the Queen on probably one of the only things ever is that I think she would have said, ‘If that’s your choice, fine. But you no longer have titles.’ You know?”

The former leader felt that the two will eventually tear apart following the exile. “So, I want to know what’s going to happen when Harry decides he’s had enough of being bossed around.”

“Or maybe when she [Meghan] decides that she likes some other guy better. I want to know what’s going to happen when it ends.”

When the host questioned in response if he thinks the ‘marriage will end soon?’, Trump said, “I’ve been a very good predictor, as you know. I predicted almost everything. It’ll end and it’ll end bad.”

“I wonder if Harry’s gonna go back on his hands and knees, back into the beautiful city of London and say, ‘Please’,” he remarked.

For those unversed, Morgan earlier walked off his previous show ‘Good Morning Britain’ last year, refusing to apologize to Harry and Meghan for trashing the couple multiple times.

