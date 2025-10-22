Donald Trump says he told Narendra Modi there should be no war with Pakistan

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that he has told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there should be no war with Pakistan.

Speaking to the media during a Diwali celebration at the White House, President Trump revealed that he had a detailed conversation with the Indian prime minister earlier.

“Although we did talk a little while ago about let’s have no wars with Pakistan.” He noted the role of commerce in easing tensions: “The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that,” Donald Trump said.

“During the Pakistan-India conflict, seven planes were shot down,” Trump said. “I called both countries and told them that if they went to war, the United States would stop trading with them. Within 24 hours, they called back and said they didn’t want to fight.”

The US president further stated, “I have ended eight wars around the world. Most of the wars I stopped were through trade talks.”

President Trump also claimed that India will no longer purchase oil from Russia.

In response to a question about China, Trump said he would be holding discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping over several issues in the coming two weeks.

He added, “I have many matters to discuss with President Xi. I’m going to do a good job in talks with China.”