Trump seeks to prevent further death, destruction in Iran, says White House

President Donald Trump does not want to see further death and destruction in Iran, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday during a crowded press briefing. She called on Iran’s leadership to acknowledge its defeat and abandon its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Speaking at the White House, Leavitt said that military operations against Iranian targets are “nearly complete” and emphasized that the United States would not tolerate threats against its people or allies.

“When it comes to Iran, the president’s priority is to see a leadership that does not act in hostility toward the United States,” Leavitt said. She cautioned the media against spreading speculative reports about negotiations with Tehran, noting that details remain sensitive.

Leavitt detailed recent US military actions in Iran, saying the Donald Trump administration has been focused on limiting Iran’s defensive and combat capabilities. In the past three weeks, nearly 9,000 Iranian targets have been hit, resulting in a 90 percent reduction in missile and drone attacks, she said.

US forces destroyed 140 Iranian naval vessels and 50 mine-laying ships, while underground military equipment, including anti-missile and launch systems, was targeted with 5,000-pound bombs. Leavitt described the operations as the largest naval campaign since World War II.

She said the risks posed by Iran to the United States and its allies have been significantly reduced, Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been halted, and its defensive capabilities are increasingly constrained. US forces remain focused on neutralizing threats in the Strait of Hormuz.

Leavitt said Iran is now ready to engage in negotiations, and Donald Trump is prepared to listen. The temporary pause on attacks against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure reflects ongoing efforts to conduct meaningful diplomacy, she said.

“Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and cease threatening the US and its allies,” Leavitt said. “Failure to acknowledge its defeat could prompt unprecedented military actions ordered by President Trump.”

Leavitt also noted that Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing on May 14–15. Measures are being taken to deploy immigration officers at airports to ease traveler concerns. Regarding reports of potential Iran-related negotiations in Pakistan, she urged the media to await an official White House statement.

Leavitt concluded by reiterating that Donald Trump prioritizes peace and does not seek further casualties, but warned that Iran’s recent missteps have weakened its senior leadership, navy, air force, and defensive systems, leaving the country without any misunderstanding of potential U.S. actions.