'Never liked London Mayor Sadiq Khan,' says Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump again launched a scathing attack on London Mayor Sadiq Khan during his media interaction after returning to the US from Britain.

Donald Trump claimed that Sadiq Khan was not invited to the royal banquet at his request and criticized the British capital’s rising crime rate.

“In my view, the Mayor of London is among the worst mayors in the world,” he remarked, adding that he has never liked Sadiq Khan.

Trump compared the situation to certain American cities, saying, “We also have some bad mayors. While Washington D.C. is now safe, after Memphis, we will send troops to Chicago as well to end crime and make it a secure city.”

The USPresident also urged Republican lawmakers to vote in favor of the spending bill, while taking aim at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. “She came from Somalia and tells us how to run the country. She should face impeachment,” Trump stated.

On the subject of media, Trump criticized US news channels, alleging bias against him during the elections.

“Before the election, 97 percent of the media was against me. Such channels should have their licenses revoked,” he said, noting that the decision rests with FCC Chairman Brendan Carr.