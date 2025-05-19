web analytics
33.9 C
Karachi
Monday, May 19, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Donald Trump takes a dig at Taylor Swift… AGAIN!

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

U.S. President Donald Trump seems to have reignited his feud with pop superstar Taylor Swift, making a bold statement against her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

With a very evident grudge against Taylor Swift on his end, President Donald Trump recently took an opportunity off his duties to take yet another swipe at the American popstar and a Kamala Harris supporter.

It happened so when Trump, in a social media post over the past weekend, wrote, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

For the unversed, this one-sided feud between Trump and Swift started last year, when the American president had written, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” on the same social site, after the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker endorsed his opponent, Kamala Harris, ahead of the Presidential elections.

However, it is worth noting here that Trump had not always been this anti-Swift and has even called her a ‘great star’ in the past.

“She’s got a great star quality, she really does,” he told a foreign publication last June.

“I think she’s beautiful – very beautiful! I find her very beautiful,” Trump had said of Swift. “I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually – unusually beautiful!”

Also Read: Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawsuit

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.