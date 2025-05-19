Donald Trump takes a dig at Taylor Swift… AGAIN!

U.S. President Donald Trump seems to have reignited his feud with pop superstar Taylor Swift, making a bold statement against her.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

With a very evident grudge against Taylor Swift on his end, President Donald Trump recently took an opportunity off his duties to take yet another swipe at the American popstar and a Kamala Harris supporter.

It happened so when Trump, in a social media post over the past weekend, wrote, “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

For the unversed, this one-sided feud between Trump and Swift started last year, when the American president had written, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” on the same social site, after the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker endorsed his opponent, Kamala Harris, ahead of the Presidential elections.

However, it is worth noting here that Trump had not always been this anti-Swift and has even called her a ‘great star’ in the past.

“She’s got a great star quality, she really does,” he told a foreign publication last June.

“I think she’s beautiful – very beautiful! I find her very beautiful,” Trump had said of Swift. “I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually – unusually beautiful!”

Also Read: Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively lawsuit