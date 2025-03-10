Donald Trump’s ‘The Apprentice’ series to stream on Amazon

Amazon’s Prime Video is set to stream ‘The Apprentice’ reality show hosted by US President Donald Trump.

The show’s seven seasons, all of the non-celebrity versions featuring Donald Trump, will begin streaming from March 10.

The Apprentice will be available to Prime Video subscribers in the United States only.

While the US president served as an executive producer of the original show, it has not been revealed how much Amazon is paying him in the streaming agreement for ‘The Apprentice.’

The streaming platform’s move comes after it paid $40 million to license a documentary about Melania Trump, the wife of the US president.

Created by Mark Burnett, ‘The Apprentice’ premiered on NBC in 2004 and became an instant hit in its first season.

The first season of the reality show averaged more than 20 million viewers and secured ranking in the top 10 for the 2003-04 season.

The following two installments remained in the top-20 shows, however, subsequent seasons dropped in the rankings.

Ahead of the show’s streaming, Mark Burnett dubbed ‘The Apprentice’ ‘one of the best shows’ he ever produced.

“The charismatic onscreen presence of President Donald J. Trump made it a bona fide hit. Now, thanks to Prime Video, a whole new audience will experience a new season every Monday,” he added.

Donald Trump also expressed his excitement for the show’s digital debut on Amazon.

“I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us,” the US president said in a statement.