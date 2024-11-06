Trump pledges to make ‘America great, safe again’ in his victory speech

After clinching a sliding majority in the US Presidential election 2024, Republican Donald Trump addressed his followers at Palm Beach Convention Centre, pledging to make America truly great again.

Stating the race as “a movement like nobody has seen before” he also said that these elections were the greatest political movement of all times. “I want to thank American people for electing me as the 47th President.”

“I will fight for you and your family. I will fight with every breath,” the 78-year-old leader said.

Republican Donald Trump claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest after Fox News projected that he had defeated Democrat Kamala Harris, which would cap a stunning political comeback four years after he left the White House.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he said early on Wednesday to a roaring crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center, flanked by his vice presidential running mate, Senator JD Vance, Republican leaders and members of Trump’s family.

He also spent several minutes praising Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, who pumped some $120 million into backing Trump’s campaign. Trump has said he will appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission.

Other news outlets had yet to call the race for Trump, but he appeared on the verge of winning after capturing the battleground states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia and holding leads in the other four, according to Edison Research.

Harris did not speak to her supporters, who had gathered at her alma mater Howard University. Her campaign co-chair, Cedric Richmond, briefly addressed the crowd after midnight, saying Harris would speak publicly on Wednesday.

“We still have votes to count,” he said.

Republican former president Donald Trump has won the United States presidential election 2024 bagging 277 electoral votes, Fox News said in its report.

Rival Democrat Kamala Harris has won 226 electoral votes, according to the report.

Earlier Trump won the key swing state Pennsylvania reaching near to the threshold of the magic number of 270 electoral votes required for winning the election.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump battling it out for the White House.

Tesla tycoon and diehard Trump supporter Elon Musk has announced the Republican presidential candidate’s victory saying, “The United States people have given a crystal-clear mandate to Trump”.

President Trump has bagged 277 electoral votes to lead the United Sates for the next four years, according to media report.

US media earlier projected that Trump has won in 23 states, including big prizes Texas and Ohio, key battleground North Carolina and other reliably Republican-leaning states.

Harris has so far captured 12 states including big electoral vote prizes California and New York — as well as the US capital Washington.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

Kamala Harris

California (54), Colorado (10), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3) District of Columbia (3) Illinois (19) Maryland (10) Massachusetts (11) New York (28) Oregon (8) Rhode Island (4) Vermont (3) Washington (12)

Donald Trump

Alabama (9) Arkansas (6) Florida (30) Idaho (4) Indiana (11) Iowa (6) Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8) Louisiana (8) Mississippi (6) Missouri (10) Montana (4) North Carolina (16) North Dakota (3) Ohio (17) Oklahoma (7) South Carolina (9) South Dakota (3) Tennessee (11) Texas (40) Utah (6) West Virginia (4) Wyoming (3)