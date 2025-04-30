Kanye West officially releases DONDA 2 on streaming platforms

Kanye West has officially made DONDA 2 available on major streaming platforms for the first time, after previously limiting access to the album via his Stem Player.

The long-awaited release marks a significant shift from West’s earlier approach, where fans had to purchase the exclusive device to hear the project when it originally dropped in February 2022.

The 18-track album, DONDA 2, is now streaming on platforms such as Spotify and YouTube Music. However, it has not yet appeared on Apple Music.

Interestingly, DONDA 2 has not been released under West’s usual Spotify profile, but rather through a separate account simply titled DONDA.



While much of DONDA 2 remains faithful to the version heard on the Stem Player, there are notable changes. The controversial collaboration with The Game titled “Eazy” has been removed entirely.

In its place, a new track called “Mr Miyagi” has been added, featuring Future and Playboi Carti. Another track, “530”, which had previously appeared in an unfinished form on Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 2, has now been refined by West for DONDA 2.

DONDA 2 includes contributions from a number of high-profile artists, including Travis Scott, Jack Harlow, XXXTENTACION, Baby Keem and Alicia Keys.

The album also retains the original cover artwork from the Stem Player release, which depicts West’s childhood home engulfed in flames.

Despite ongoing public tensions between the former couple, Kim Kardashian’s voice remains on DONDA 2.

She can be heard on the track “Scifi” delivering a quote from her 2021 Saturday Night Live monologue: “I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he is the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.”

The official streaming release of DONDA 2 follows a string of recent activity from West, who appears to be preparing to unveil even more new material.

Kanye West recently released the visual album Bully and has teased an upcoming follow-up—initially titled WW3, now renamed Cuck.

The project has already drawn controversy due to track titles such as “Heil Hitler” and “Cosby”, and provocative cover art featuring two individuals in Ku Klux Klan robes embracing.