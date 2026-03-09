Don't buy these medicines as batches declared substandard

LAHORE: The drug testing laboratories Punjab have declared three medicines as sub standard on basis of the impurities tests, ARY News reported.

The provincial government has ordered the retailers, wholesaler and distributor are having the concerned products, to immediately stop the dispensation and update to respective area drug inspectors regarding their current inventory and consumption record.

These medicines are as follows

1-Sachet G-Mont 4 mg manufacturer GT Pharma (Pvt. Ltd)

2-Film coated Tablet Cetirizine Dihydrochloride 10 mg manufacturer Pharman Pharmaceutical (Pvt.Ltd)

3-Film coated Tablet Bricit 10 mg manufacturer British Pharmaceuticals