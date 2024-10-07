web analytics
31.3 C
Karachi
Monday, October 7, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

‘Don’t lecture us, fix your own domestic problems,’ Pakistan to Afghanistan

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected a statement by the Afghan foreign ministry regarding the political situation in the country, asking the Afghan interim government (AIG) to focus on fixing its own domestic problems instead of lecturing a democratic country.

In a statement today, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch rejected the “frivolous” statement made by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Sunday calling it an “unacceptable” and “deplorable” interference in the domestic affairs of Pakistan.

“Instead of lecturing a democratic country, the AIG should focus on fixing its own domestic problems; prioritize inclusivity; and be responsive to needs and aspirations of its own people including the right to education for women and girls rather than curtailing their rights through misguided interpretation of religion,” the spokesperson said.

She said the AIG should also deliver on the commitments given to the international community by denying space to terror groups which were seriously threatening peace and security in the neighbouring countries; and by preventing Afghanistan from becoming once again the centre of global terrorism.

The spokesperson reiterated that Pakistan remained committed to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the region and expected all states, including Afghanistan, to adhere to the basic norms of responsible international conduct and interstate relations.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.