Don’t lose your iPhone in THIS country, as ‘Find My’ doesn’t work there

Apple’s ‘Find My’ feature, renowned for assisting users locate lost iPhones, is non-functional in South Korea.

This restriction applies not only to iPhones sold in the country but also to any iPhone brought into South Korea from abroad.

Consequently, users cannot use “Find My” to recover lost devices or share location data, complicating simple tasks like meeting friends.

Apple’s support forums and statements indicate that this limitation stems from local laws.

However, the relevant Find My support page subtly notes, “Location sharing isn’t supported in South Korea and may be unavailable in other regions due to local laws.”

Despite Apple’s stance, discussions on various forums and a petition on the National Assembly Petition website of South Korea question this explanation.

Samsung, for instance, faces no such constraints with its equivalent location-tracking service.

This discrepancy raises doubts about whether the restriction is truly law-based or a result of Apple’s internal policy.

Apple’s response to inquiries reportedly stated, “Find My is not disabled because it violates the Location Information Act, but because of internal policy,” further asserting that the decision is not due to a ‘regional requirement.’

South Korean law reportedly mandates that all location data be stored for six months, potentially accessible by the government.

This requirement might clash with Apple’s stringent privacy policies. However, the law should theoretically apply to South Korea’s outlying territories, where Find My reportedly works normally, adding to the confusion.

Interestingly, Apple apps like Photos and Fitness continue to record location data, derived from network and Wi-Fi details, even with Find My disabled. This inconsistency has led South Korea to believe Apple is tracking location data, evidenced by a $150,000 fine imposed on the company in June 2024.

The issue of precise location data has been contentious before.

In 2023, Apple sought to export high-precision map data from South Korea to enhance Apple Maps, but the government denied permission, citing security concerns.

South Korean citizens are frustrated and angry, particularly since Apple’s online store in South Korea continues to sell AirTags, which are intended for use with the Find My network.

This contradiction highlights the ongoing tension between user expectations, corporate policies, and governmental regulations in the realm of digital privacy and security.