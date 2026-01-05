DoorDash confirms driver used AI image to fake delivery

DoorDash appears to have confirmed a viral claim concerning a driver who allegedly used an AI-generated photograph to falsify a delivery.

The story was shared by Austin resident Byrne Hobart on X (formerly Twitter). As reported by Nexstar, Hobart recounted his experience: “Amazing. DoorDash driver accepted the drive, immediately marked it as delivered, and submitted an AI-generated image of a DoorDash order (left) at our front door (right).”

While Hobart acknowledged that his account would be “pretty easy” to fake, he noted that the story gained traction after “someone chimed in downthread to say that the same thing happened to him, also in Austin, with the same driver display name.”

Hobart speculated that the driver managed to pull off the incident by using a hacked account on a jailbroken phone. He suggested the driver likely obtained an image of his front door through a DoorDash feature that displays photos from previous deliveries.

A DoorDash spokesperson told TechCrunch: “After quickly investigating this incident, our team permanently removed the Dasher’s account and ensured that the customer was compensated. We have zero tolerance for fraud and employ a combination of technology and human review to detect and prevent bad actors from abusing our platform.”