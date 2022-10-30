Dost Muhammad Mazari remanded into Punjab ACE custody

LAHORE: Judicial magistrate Lahore on Sunday remanded former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari into Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) custody for two days in an alleged land-grabbing case.

Dost Muhammad Mazari was arrested by ACE Punjab yesterday from a private hospital.

According to Punjab ACE, Dost Muhammad Mazari had been arrested in a case related to 40,000 acres of land grabbing case land-grabbing.

They had to arrest Mazari because he did not present himself after two notices from the authority, they added.

Dost Muhammad Mazari was removed as PA deputy speaker through a no-confidence motion by PTI and allies back in July. He ruled in favour of PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz in the CM election.

The motion of no-confidence was submitted by the Parliamentary Leader in the Provincial Assembly Raja Basharat. The motion of no-confidence against the DS was passed by the house’s majority.

