Friday, November 4, 2022
Web Desk

Dost Muhammad Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate sent the former deputy speaker Punjab assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari to jail on judicial remand on Friday, ARY News reported.

Mazari was sent to jail on judicial in a case of alleged illegal allotment of 2,500 Kanal lands in the Rajanpur district.

Moreover, after hearing the arguments the court rejected the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) request to send the former deputy speaker on further remand.

Earlier, a magistrate extended the physical remand of the former deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari in a case of alleged illegal allotment of 2,500 Kanal lands in the Rajanpur district.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team produced Mazari before the magistrate on expiry of his two-day remand.

At the outset of the hearing, the ACE officials demanded 10-physical remand of former Punjab Assembly deputy speaker Mazari.

The Prosecutor of the ACE told the court that further custody of the suspect was required to complete the investigation.

