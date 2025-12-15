Double-decker buses arrive at Karachi port: Sharjeel Memon

Sindh’s senior minister Sharjeel Memon on Monday announced that fleet of double-decker buses reached Karachi port, ARY News reported.

Sharjeel took to social media platform X, to share the details with the pictures of the double-decker buses.

“Double-deckers Buses for #Karachi reached at Port. Inshallah Soon these buses will be on roads for the people of Karachi by the transport department government of Sindh,” the minister posted his on his X account.

The minister said the provincial government is taking steps to address transport issues in the port city.

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif rejected the increase in fares for the Tourism Development Corporation Punjab’s (TDCP) double-decker bus service.

The fare was previously increased from Rs200 to Rs500, with a proposed hike of Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 for the corporate sector, educational institutions, and commercial activities.

Following the chief minister’s directive, the notification regarding the fare increase has been withdrawn, and the old fares have been restored. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her indignation over the fare hike, stating that it would put a financial burden on the public.