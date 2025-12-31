Double-decker buses resume operations in Karachi after decades

Double-decker buses on Wednesday resumed operations in Karachi after decades, ARY News reported.

The double-decker bus service was introduced by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon. In the initial phase, the double-decker buses will operate from Shahrah-e-Faisal to Malir. .

Recalling the city’s transport history, Sharjeel Memon said Karachi once had trams as well as double-decker buses, and the revival of this service marks a return to a more efficient public transport system. He added that if the trial proves successful, a much larger fleet of buses will be procured.

Sharjeel Memon noted that the state of the art bus service offers greater seating capacity and are an effective solution to traffic congestion while providing improved convenience to commuters.

He expressed hope that a comprehensive network of double-decker buses would be established across Sindh within the year.

He further stated that roads in Karachi are steadily improving, with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other relevant institutions working round the clock. He expressed optimism that a significant portion of the city’s road-related issues would be resolved by March or April.

According to the minister, the fare for the buses will be the same as that of the People’s Bus Service, and the designated route will run between Malir and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

He also said firm action would now be taken to remove overhead wires across the city.

He announced that electric buses are also being introduced, with routes expected to become operational within the next two to three days.