Sindh govt approves routes for double-decker bus operations

KARACHI: Double-decker buses will start operating in Karachi from tomorrow, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced on Tuesday, calling it a major step towards improving public transport in the city, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Memon said the newly launched double-decker buses will initially run from Malir to Shahrah-e-Faisal, providing Karachi commuters with a modern and comfortable travel option. He added that more double-decker buses will be introduced not only in Karachi but also in other urban and rural areas of Sindh in the coming phases.

The senior minister said the Orange Line BRT corridor has been expanded from four kilometres to 10 kilometres following its integration, improving connectivity within Karachi.

He added that, after the integration of the Orange Line and Green Line BRT systems, the government is targeting to facilitate daily travel for up to 100,000 passengers. He noted that Pakistan is the only country with a BRT system where commuters can travel on both the Orange Line and Green Line using a single card.

Commenting on the Red Line BRT project, Memon acknowledged that the project has faced multiple challenges. However, he said efforts are underway to complete the main corridors by March or April, while work on parallel depots and other allied infrastructure continues.

Memon further said that hundreds of additional buses are in the procurement pipeline, with 500 buses and another batch of 100 buses currently under process.

He expressed concern over the delay in the arrival of 150 buses promised by the prime minister, saying the Sindh government would once again urge the federal government to fulfil its commitment to the people of Sindh.

He said the provincial government aims to resolve transport issues across Sindh through sustained investment in mass transit and public transport projects.