‘Double-decker buses to hit Karachi roads next month’

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Monday announced that double-decker buses will be operational in Karachi from next month, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the provincial government had already launched different bus services for the public’s convenience. Besides Peoples Bus Service and Pink Bus project, the minister said, the Pink Taxi service, designated for women, will also be introduced.

The Sindh government had launched a Pink EV Scooty Scheme to provide free electric two-wheeler scooters to women across the province.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Transport and Mass Transit Department, aims to enhance mobility and independence for female students and working women in Sindh.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must meet the following conditions:

The applicant must be a permanent resident of Sindh.

Be a student or a working woman.

She must hold a valid driving license (motorbike or car).

The applicant must not sell or sublet the scooty for a minimum of 7 years.

Shortlisted candidates will be selected through a transparent balloting process

They will be required to take a skill test for road safety.

Criteria for Distribution

The distribution of EV scooties will be carried out through a transparent balloting process in the presence of print and electronic media.

A committee will be constituted comprising members from the Excise, Transport, Finance departments, and media personnel to ensure transparency of the balloting.