Double VPN: Offering extra security and privacy

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is used to run your internet connection via a different server, used for data safety and avoiding targeted advertisements. A double VPN takes it one step further.

What is a double VPN?

When your internet connection is run by two different VPN servers which are operated under the same service, it is called a double VPN. A double VPN promises extra security to users.

A double VPN does not have many configuration problems are they come as a pre-loaded feature on many VPN’s, reported Howtogeek.

A double VPN reroutes your internet connection so that it goes from the internet service provider to a server run by the VPN and proceeds to the website. Normally, the method used is home to the internet service provider’s server and then to the website you want to view.

This process changes your IP address and replaces it with that of the VPN, and also encrypts your ISP information, maintaining high privacy and security standards. A double VPN adds another server in the process, making the connection go to two VPN servers before going to the website.

However, usage of the service is only advised if you have a really fast internet connection, unless your connection can become too slow, as it has to travel via two servers before rerouting to the requested website.

Popular VPN providers like Hide.me, NordVPN, IVPN, and ProtonVPN have offered double VPNs for their customers.

