Dow Hospital introduces High-fidelity simulation training programme for medical students

KARACHI: A state of the art high-fidelity simulation training laboratory has been established at Dow Hospital for doctors in emergency medicine.

This is a new initiative with clearly defined learning outcomes to evaluate the learning outcomes. High-fidelity simulation training in medical school could be an effective tool to address some of the identified gaps in the transition between undergraduate medical education and postgraduate practice.

Dr Asim Hashmi, the program coordinator while talking to ARY News said the laboratory has been established to create ease for the doctors as it was difficult for all the students to do practicals on a single dead body and similarly that was causing a desecration of the body.

So this high-fidelity simulation laboratory has been established for the medical students to get the practice of all major diseases before treating patients in real.

Here we create a scenario, where every single medical student, receives the patient and examines it with the help of machines attached to the body. This technology helps the students in gaining confidence and they feel positive when they treat the patient in real, Dr Hashmi added.

He said the cameras also record all the training process of the students and after the process in the briefing room, the students are shown what they did wrong in their training and repeat the process again without errors.

“Similarly this helps in uplifting the standard of quality medical studies.” He said Dow Hospital is the first public sector hospital that is offering this high-fidelity simulation training.

