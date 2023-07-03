Dow University increases fee for various programs

KARACHI: Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has increased the fee structure for BS and professional programs, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to a letter available with ARY News, the fee structure has been revised on the recommendation of the Finance and Planning Committee.

On the recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee of Dow University of Health Sciences in its 27th and 28th meetings held on 13.5.2023 and 17.6.2023, the fee rates of all undergraduate (BS and Professional Year programs) and postgraduate programs have been increased, the notification read.

The examination fee for the BS program has been fixed at Rs5,000, while the fee for the joint market sheet is fixed at Rs3,000.

Read more: Classes suspended at Dow University over toxic gas fears

The transport fee has been fixed at Rs32,000, while development charges of 14,500 will also be paid by the students.

The fee for the hostel security deposit is revised to Rs25,000, while the hostel fee will be Rs40,000.

Rs10,000 will be paid by the student in case of a gap in any examination, while a one-year tuition fee will be paid by the student in case of cancellation of admission to Dow University.

Furthermore, Rs300,000 will be deducted in case of a student seeks cancellation of admission to the professional program.