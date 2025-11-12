Dow University issues statement after three students lose lives during picnic

KARACHI: The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) has expressed its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the entire community following a tragic incident that resulted in the loss of three students. The university will hold a condolence meeting in memory of the deceased on Friday at 9:00 a.m. in the Moin Auditorium.

In its official statement issued on Wednesday, the Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) stated that fifteen students, who were involved in the tragic incident resulting in the loss of three lives, had separately planned picnic at PNS Himalaya, Manora.

The university’s official statement said that on Wednesday morning, around 150 final-year students of Dow Medical College (DMC), Batch D-26, went for a picnic to Hawks Bay Beach. The annual beach picnic is a long-standing tradition for each final-year batch of the college, and all students who attended the official event returned safely.

It was confirmed in the statement that the fifteen students from the same Batch D-26 separately planned another picnic at PNS Himalaya, Manora, without informing the college administration or the Principal of DMC. The venue, a private hut, was reportedly booked by the father of one of the students.

According to the statement, tragedy struck in the afternoon when a powerful wave swept one student into the sea. As others attempted to rescue him, three students—Ahmed Kashif, Muhammad Asharib Munir, and Syed Ashhad Abbas Fatmi—drowned. Their bodies were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi mortuary.

Three other students were rescued and shifted to the Trauma Center, where Rizwan and Rabee are receiving treatment in the Emergency Room, while Abdul Majeed has been admitted to the Medical ICU.

DUHS has directed medical staff to provide the best possible care to the injured students.