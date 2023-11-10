Dozens of shanties gutted by fire at Karachi’s Superhighway

KARACHI: In an unsettling event, a massive fire that erupted on Friday evening engulfed around 40 shanties in a shanty town near Karachi’s Superhighway, ARY News reported.

A fire brigade official said the blaze erupted in Goth Bakhar near Superhighway in which around 40 huts erected on an empty plot, were completely engulfed.

The official informed that at least five fire tenders and one bowser were dedicated to put it out but the fire erupted into an intense blaze.

However, no casualties had been reported as of yet. The cause of fire could not be ascertained, the official added.

Earlier in June, a woman sustained injuries in an intense fire that gutted at least 150 huts in Karachi.

Fire erupted in the huts located in Gulshan-e-Qadri, Malir which spread very quickly and destroyed at least 150 huts.

About eight fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene quickly and managed to extinguish the flames after a hectic effort.

The fire erupted around 1:30am when all the people were sleeping, the affectees said and added that their valuables turned into ashes.