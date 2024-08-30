Dozens of stranded Pakistani pilgrims in Iraq await govt’s help

BAGHDAD: Over 50 Pakistani pilgrims have been stranded in Iraq after the administration ‘lost’ their passports, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, over 50 Pakistani pilgrims, who went to Iraq for Chehlum, have been stranded at Baghdad airport from 4am as the administration failed to return their passports.

The Pakistani pilgrims said their Islamabad-bound flight departed at 9am, but they were not allowed to board as their passports, which were taken by the Iraqi staff at Baghdad airport upon arrival, went ‘missing’.

The Pakistani citizens sought the help of the Pakistani government for their return to their homeland.

Earlier,

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik refuted the claims of ‘disappearance’ of 50,000 Pakistanis in Iraq.

The claim was made by media about the ‘disappearance’ of Pakistani citizens in Iraq.

The minister confirmed that there was a misunderstanding about his comments, refuting media claims that 50,000 had gone missing, it added.

“False and fake news was shared about missing 50,000 Pakistani nationals in Iraq”.