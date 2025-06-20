DPM Dar in Istanbul to attend OIC foreign ministers moot

ISTANBUL: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday arrived here to participate in the 51st Session of the Council of the Foreign Minister (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) being held on June 21-22, 2025.

On his arrival, the deputy prime minister was received by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid, Consul General Nauman Aslam and representative of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the plenary session, DPM Dar will share Pakistan’s perspective on the developments in South Asia, following the ceasefire arrangement between Pakistan and India and the situation in the Middle East, after Israel’s recent aggression against Iran and other regional states.

He will also emphasize the pressing need to establish peace in the Middle East and provide humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, besides reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the objectives and principles of the OIC and its efforts to address the issues confronting the Muslim Ummah.

On the sidelines, the deputy prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states.

Prior to the CFM, DPM Dar will participate in the award ceremony for the grant of “OIC Youth Forum Grand Youth Award” to President of Turkiye Recер Tayyip Erdogan.