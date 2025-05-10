If India stops here, Pakistan “will consider to stop here”, says DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, said that if India stops here, then “we will consider to stop here”, ARY News reported.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday spoke with Deputy Prime Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and reiterated that Pakistan and India must find ways to de-escalate the current situation.

The US Secretary of State, who also spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, called for re-establishment of direct communication between the two countries to avoid miscalculation.

He also offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a statement.

According to a senior official at the Pakistan’s foreign ministry, Rubio and DPM Dar discussed the current situation in South Asia following Indian attacks on Pakistan and Pakistan’s response. The two leaders agreed to maintain close contact.

Pakistan on Saturday launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ — Iron Wall, against India and targeted the several strategic installations, state media reported.

Click here for latest development on India-Pakistan escalation

Seven sites in India were targeted including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base. Rajhastan air base and Brahmos storage site, security sources said.

The operation was launched in retaliation to Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

Earlier late Friday, India has fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said. He warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”. The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India with its arrogance was pushing the region into destabilization. “We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force,” he added.