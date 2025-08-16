DPM Dar to depart on official visit to UK from tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the United Kingdom from 17 to 19 August, ARY News reported.

In London, the deputy prime minister/foreign minister will hold meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Pakistan, Hamish Falconer, in addition to a breakfast meeting with the Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Foreign Office Spokesperson, on Saturday, said in a press release.

He will also inaugurate a Punjab Land Record Authority’s project, piloted at the Pakistan High Commission, London.

The initiative aims to assist members of the diaspora in resolving land documentation issues in Pakistan remotely.

Additionally, the DPM/FM Dar will engage with British Parliamentarians, Kashmiri leaders, and representatives of the British-Pakistani community. He will also address a gathering of the British-Pakistani community.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which they discussed a range of regional and international issues.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation in areas of mutual interest, according to a statement from the Foreign Office.

The two sides agreed to remain in contact and continue cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Also read: Trump announces trade deal with Pakistan