DPM Dar vows to financial discipline without burdening public

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar underscored the government’s commitment to taking balanced decisions that maintain financial discipline without placing undue burden on the public, ARY News reported.

The DPM/FM chaired a meeting to review matters related to the power sector.

The meeting was attended by the ministers for power and petroleum, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, secretary power and senior officials from ministries of finance and power, DPM Office said in a press release on Saturday.

Discussions focused on key aspects of the power sector with an emphasis on financial sustainability and consumer protection.

In a separate development earlier, the World Bank (WB) approved $194 million for education and water projects in Pakistan.

According to the World Bank, the funds of $194 mln have been allocated for improving the education system and ensuring water availability in Balochistan.

Out of total funding, $100 million will be allocated under the “Access to Quality Education Project” aimed at expanding and enhancing access to quality education. This initiative is expected to benefit approximately 250,000 children across the province.

Under the same program, 5,000 teachers will receive professional training, and 400 female students will be awarded scholarships to become future educators.

An additional $94 million will be spent on a separate project aimed at improving water supply systems and ensuring water availability for agriculture.

The World Bank (WB) stated that a significant portion of this investment will be directed toward improving Quetta’s water infrastructure.