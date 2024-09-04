DPM Ishaq Dar emphasises importance of Pak-UK relations

Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with David Lammy, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom.

The deputy prime minister emphasised the significance of a robust Pakistan-UK partnership, advancing the extensive bilateral agenda, and fostering regional peace and stability, a press statement issued by the Foreign Office said

Ishaq Dar also praised the efforts of British-Pakistanis in strengthening relations between the two nations.

The deputy prime minister expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Foreign Secretary Lammy on shared concerns such as climate action, creating opportunities for young people, and enhancing trade and investment. He reiterated Pakistan’s aim to elevate their close, historic relationship into an enhanced strategic partnership.

They reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and discussed regional issues of common interest.

Foreign Secretary Lammy congratulated DPM Dar on Pakistan’s election to the UN Security Council and reaffirmed the UK’s support for Pakistan throughout its term. The two ministers also agreed to remain engaged as they prepare for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 2024.

It may be noted here that Ishaq Dar is currently on an official five-day visit to the UK. The deputy prime minister will also meet top British officials as well as members of the Pakistani expat community during his trip.

The deputy prime minister will engage with members of the UK Parliament and representatives of the British-Pakistani community, said FO in a statement.