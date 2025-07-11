web analytics
IHC seeks explanation over govt’s refusal to cooperate in Dr Aafia case

TOP NEWS

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted time to the federal government for the submission of a report to explain that why it is refusing to cooperate in the US court on Dr. Aafia’s case.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan presided over the hearing regarding Dr. Aafia’s release and repatriation from a U.S. prison. The court expressed serious displeasure over the government’s continued failure to submit a report explaining its stance.

During the proceedings, advocate Imran Shafiq appeared on behalf of the petitioner, while Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez and other federal representatives were present on behalf of the government.

The judge reminded the federal officials that the court had earlier directed them, in June, to provide reasons for not cooperating with U.S. legal proceedings in Dr. Aafia’s case. “If the government fails to submit the report, I will summon the entire cabinet,” warned Justice Ijaz Ishaq.

Read More: Pakistan rejects proposal to exchange Dr. Aafia for Shakil Afridi

Addressing the Additional Attorney General, Justice Ijaz Ishaq said, “I am giving you three days to submit the report.” However, AAG requested an extension, citing scheduling constraints, and asked for a deadline of five working days.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq responded that he would be on annual leave starting next week, but eventually granted the request and extended the deadline, adjourning the hearing until July 21.

